India cuts basic import duty on edible oils
- The government has proposed 17.5% cess on CPO and 20% cess on crude soybean and sunflower oil, she said.
01 Feb 2021
MUMBAI: India slashed the basic import duty on crude palm oil (CPO) to 15% from 27.5% earlier, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday.
The basic custom duty on soybean oil and sunflower oil also cut 15% from 35% earlier Sitharaman said in her annual budget presented for 2021/22 financial year.
India is the world's biggest importer of vegetable oils.
