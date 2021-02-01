ANL 31.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-6.33%)
ASC 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
ASL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.79%)
AVN 103.38 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-3.25%)
BOP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.62%)
DGKC 119.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.63%)
EPCL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (5.13%)
FCCL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.55%)
FFBL 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.22%)
FFL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
HASCOL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.51%)
HUBC 87.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 43.44 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.45%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
LOTCHEM 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
MLCF 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.81%)
PAEL 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
PIBTL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.5%)
POWER 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.29%)
PPL 92.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.61%)
PRL 27.93 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.83%)
PTC 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.66%)
SNGP 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.16%)
TRG 122.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.47 (-3.51%)
UNITY 36.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.4%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.46%)
BR100 4,947 Decreased By ▼ -23.75 (-0.48%)
BR30 25,641 Decreased By ▼ -232.03 (-0.9%)
KSE100 46,248 Decreased By ▼ -137.09 (-0.3%)
KSE30 19,208 Decreased By ▼ -110.71 (-0.57%)
Tokyo stocks close higher on bargain-hunting

  • ANA Holdings edged up 0.04 percent to 2,221 yen after it reported a third-quarter operating loss that was smaller than market expectations.
AFP 01 Feb 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday as investors bought on dips following recent declines, with investors focusing on corporate earnings reports.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 1.55 percent, or 427.66 points, to 28,091.05, while the broader Topix index was up 1.16 percent, or 21.06 points, at 1,829.84.

"Investors bought back shares following two days of decline," said Toshikazu Horiuchi, a broker at IwaiCosmo Securities.

"Trading may be range-bound for now as investors are paying attention to earnings," Horiuchi told AFP.

The dollar fetched 104.68 yen in Asian afternoon trade, against 104.72 yen in New York.

ANA Holdings edged up 0.04 percent to 2,221 yen after it reported a third-quarter operating loss that was smaller than market expectations.

Its rival Japan Airlines also inched up 0.05 percent to 1,864 yen. After the closing bell, the firm said it logged a 212 billion yen net loss for the nine months to December and downgraded its full-year forecasts.

Nintendo jumped 3.40 percent to 62,640 yen ahead of its earnings report due after market close.

Sony gained 1.04 percent to 10,155 yen but Toyota lost 0.08 percent to 7,294 yen.

Nikkei 225 ANA Holdings Toshikazu Horiuchi Tokyo stocks closed higher

