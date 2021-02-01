World
UK's Johnson condemns Myanmar coup, Suu Kyi imprisonment
- Johnson tweeted: "I condemn the coup and unlawful imprisonment of civilians, including Aung San Suu Kyi.
01 Feb 2021
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday condemned the coup in Myanmar and the imprisonment of de facto civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
Johnson tweeted: "I condemn the coup and unlawful imprisonment of civilians, including Aung San Suu Kyi, in Myanmar. The vote of the people must be respected and civilian leaders released."
Fitch revises Pakistan’s real growth at 1.1pc amid strong external demand
UK's Johnson condemns Myanmar coup, Suu Kyi imprisonment
EU 'strongly condemns' Myanmar coup
Supreme Court halts release of suspects in Daniel Pearl murder case
Top US diplomat Blinken calls on Myanmar military leaders to release Suu Kyi, others
K-P first province to offer Universal Health Coverage for all citizens: PM
West condemns Myanmar coup, calls for election result to be upheld
First batch of Sinopharm vaccine has arrived from China: Dr Faisal
Primary schools, universities reopen after closure of three months
PM speaks about govt’s focus on Consumer Price Index, core inflation
Iran calls for ‘all-inclusive’ Afghan govt
WHO experts probe ground-zero China market
Read more stories
Comments