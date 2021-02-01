CBOT soybeans may rise into $14.03 to $14.35-3/4 range

SINGAPORE: CBOT soybean March contract may break a resistance at $13.83 per bushel and rise into $14.03 to $14.35-3/4 range.

The rally from $12.98 has resumed. It adopted a five-wave mode, which strongly suggests a surge above $14.35-3/4 over the next few days.

The contract is riding on a wave (3), which could easily break $13.83 and rise into the target zone. Support is at $13.66-3/4, a break below which could cause a fall into $13.30-1/2 to $13.50-1/2 range.

On the daily chart, the contract has managed to stabilize around a support at $13.54-1/2, it is expected to test a resistance at $13.97, a break above which could lead to a gain to $14.36-1/2.

A failure to break $13.97 may be followed by a drop towards $13.54-1/2 again.

