Markets
Copper dips weighed by China factory activity slowing in January
01 Feb 2021
HANOI: Copper prices edged lower on Monday pressured by demand worries after data showed easing manufacturing activity in top consumer China.
In January, China's factory activity grew at the slowest pace in months hit by a wave of domestic coronavirus infections and falling export orders amid a surging global pandemic and rising costs, surveys showed.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.1% to $7,849 a tonne by 0237 GMT and the most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange declined 0.1% at 57,870 yuan ($8,961.39) a tonne.
