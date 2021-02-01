ANL 31.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-6.33%)
ASC 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
ASL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.79%)
AVN 103.38 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-3.25%)
BOP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.62%)
DGKC 119.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.63%)
EPCL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (5.13%)
FCCL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.55%)
FFBL 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.22%)
FFL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
HASCOL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.51%)
HUBC 87.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 43.44 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.45%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
LOTCHEM 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
MLCF 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.81%)
PAEL 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
PIBTL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.5%)
POWER 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.29%)
PPL 92.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.61%)
PRL 27.93 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.83%)
PTC 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.66%)
SNGP 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.16%)
TRG 122.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.47 (-3.51%)
UNITY 36.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.4%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.46%)
BR100 4,975 Increased By ▲ 4.27 (0.09%)
BR30 25,872 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-0%)
KSE100 46,392 Increased By ▲ 6.64 (0.01%)
KSE30 19,280 Decreased By ▼ -38.83 (-0.2%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dalian coking coal hits two-month low as China demand falls, supply woes ease

  • About 70 ships containing an estimated 6 million tonnes of Australian thermal and metallurgical coal were sitting off the coast of China waiting to unload, according to ANZ commodity strategists.
Reuters 01 Feb 2021

China's coking coal futures slumped to their lowest level in two months on Monday, dragged by weakening demand for the raw material and easing concerns over supply in the world's top steel producer.

The most-active coking coal contract with May expiry on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell as much as 2.7% to 1,488.50 yuan ($230.48) a tonne, its lowest level since Dec. 1, stretching losses to a 10th consecutive session.

Demand for steel products and raw materials in China is expected to further weaken as the country heads for a week-long Spring Festival holiday from Feb. 11.

Demand for steelmaking inputs has also been crimped by falling steel profit margins due to high raw material costs and seasonally weak steel demand in China, analysts at Sinosteel Futures said in a note.

"Steel mills in some regions have begun to implement different levels of maintenance on blast furnaces" to cope with the margin squeeze, the analysts said.

The pressure on Dalian coking coal emerged from Jan. 19, following a report that China was considering allowing some stranded Australian coal shipments at its ports to be unloaded.

China, which has a strained relationship with Canberra over trade, politics and the origins of the new coronavirus, did not allow any coal cargos from Australia to pass customs clearance in December.

About 70 ships containing an estimated 6 million tonnes of Australian thermal and metallurgical coal were sitting off the coast of China waiting to unload, according to ANZ commodity strategists.

They added unloading the stranded cargoes "provides hope for struggling Chinese steel mills", which had scrambled for alternative coal sources due to restrictions on Australia.

Dalian coke rose 0.6%, but Dalian iron ore slipped 0.6% after a volatile morning trade.

Rebar and hot-rolled coil on the Shanghai Futures Exchange both dropped 1.3%, while stainless steel climbed 1.4%.

China Shanghai Futures Exchange coal Dalian Commodity Exchange steelmaking ingredient Sinosteel ANZ commodity strategists

Dalian coking coal hits two-month low as China demand falls, supply woes ease

Supreme Court halts release of suspects in Daniel Pearl murder case

Top US diplomat Blinken calls on Myanmar military leaders to release Suu Kyi, others

K-P first province to offer Universal Health Coverage for all citizens: PM

West condemns Myanmar coup, calls for election result to be upheld

First batch of Sinopharm vaccine has arrived from China: Dr Faisal

Primary schools, universities reopen after closure of three months

PM speaks about govt’s focus on Consumer Price Index, core inflation

Iran calls for ‘all-inclusive’ Afghan govt

WHO experts probe ground-zero China market

PAF aircraft leaves for Beijing to collect Covid-19 vaccine

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters