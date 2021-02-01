ANL 32.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.92%)
ASC 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.24%)
ASL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.31%)
AVN 104.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.73%)
BOP 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
BYCO 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
DGKC 120.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-0.99%)
EPCL 50.59 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (4.61%)
FCCL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
FFBL 27.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
FFL 18.97 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.5%)
HASCOL 14.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.67%)
HUBC 88.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
JSCL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.46%)
KAPCO 43.80 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (4.31%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
MLCF 45.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.51%)
PAEL 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.14%)
PIBTL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.78%)
POWER 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.36%)
PPL 92.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.51%)
PRL 28.66 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (6.54%)
PTC 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.44%)
SNGP 43.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.96%)
TRG 124.21 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.36%)
UNITY 36.60 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.38%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.25%)
BR100 5,005 Increased By ▲ 34.16 (0.69%)
BR30 26,082 Increased By ▲ 208.68 (0.81%)
KSE100 46,583 Increased By ▲ 197.86 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,346 Increased By ▲ 27.09 (0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China shares edge higher as economic recovery continues

  • Hainan Airlines dropped 9.8% and HNA Innovation fell 4.97%.
Reuters 01 Feb 2021

SHANGHAI: China shares rose on Monday, rebounding from the previous week's drop, after growing factory activity in January underscored a continued recovery in the world's second-largest economy, although fresh domestic lockdowns hit pace of growth.

At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.1% at 3,486.46 points.

China's blue-chip CSI300 index had risen 0.52%, with its financial sector sub-index higher by 0.32%, the consumer staples sector up 0.33%.

The healthcare sub-index rebounded 1.86% after losing nearly 7% between Monday and Friday.

China's factory activity grew in January, in line with the country's ongoing economic recovery, but it was the slowest pace of growth in five months after a wave of domestic coronavirus infections prompted lockdowns.

Companies engaged in silver mining and trade jumped as the price of the precious metal rallied.

Shengda Resources Co Ltd , Yintai Gold Co Ltd, Henan Yuguang Gold & Lead Co Ltd and Inner Mongolia Xingye Mining Co Ltd gained between 7% and 10%.

But shares in listed companies linked to China's HNA Group slumped on Monday, after the troubled conglomerate disclosed that its creditors had applied for its bankruptcy and that nearly $10 billion had been embezzled by shareholders of its three units.

Hainan Airlines dropped 9.8% and HNA Innovation fell 4.97%.

Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 2% to 11,433.31, while the Hang Seng Index, which lost nearly 4% last week, was up 1.91% at 28,822.61.

The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.62%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 1.15% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was down 0.41%?.

The yuan was quoted at 6.4605 per US dollar, 0.47% weaker than the previous close of 6.43.

coronavirus infections china stock exchange factory activity China's blue chip CSI300 index Henan Yuguang Gold & Lead Co Ltd

China shares edge higher as economic recovery continues

K-P first province to offer Universal Health Coverage for all citizens: PM

West condemns Myanmar coup, calls for election result to be upheld

First batch of Sinopharm vaccine has arrived from China: Dr Faisal

Primary schools, universities reopen after closure of three months

PM speaks about govt’s focus on Consumer Price Index, core inflation

Iran calls for ‘all-inclusive’ Afghan govt

WHO experts probe ground-zero China market

PAF aircraft leaves for Beijing to collect Covid-19 vaccine

Rs210bn recovered from ‘land grabbers’ in Punjab: Advisor

POL products’ prices increased

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters