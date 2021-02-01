Primary schools, universities reopen after closure of three months

All primary schools and universities resumed classes on Monday after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic since last year in November.

Classes from 9th to 12th were started on January 18. The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had decided to reopen primary schools and universities on February 1, after reviewing the coronavirus situation in the country.

Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood in a tweet wished luck to all the students starting their schools and universities today. However, he urged those universities who are still not opening despite government permission that online lessons however good are no 'substitute for on campus classes'.

"Also interactions in the university mold social behaviour. They should reconsider," the minister tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has decided to extend the ongoing academic session till July instead of March. New classes will commence on August 2. Moreover, summer break this year would start from July 2 and continue till July 31.

A senior official of the FDE told DAWN that the current session has been extended to meet the time loss of students due to the coronavirus pandemic. The duration of summer vacation has also been reduced so that the next academic session can be started at the earliest.