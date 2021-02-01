Suarez double at Cadiz sends Atletico 10 points clear

MADRID: Luis Suarez sent Atletico Madrid 10 points clear at the top of La Liga on Sunday by scoring a sensational free-kick and then a penalty in a pulsating 4-2 win over Cadiz.

Atletico’s victory puts their lead at the top of the table into double figures and it could get even worse for the chasing pack, given Diego Simeone’s side still have a game in hand.

Real Madrid remain closest despite their defeat by Levante on Saturday while Barcelona are now 13 points back, although they could reduce the gap when they play at home to Athletic Bilbao later on Sunday.

Both would have been given hope by a rousing display from newly-promoted Cadiz, who were inspired by the relentless Alvaro Negredo. The 35-year-old scored twice, could have had a hat-trick and certainly did not deserve to be on the losing side. But Suarez’s double, between goals from Saul Niguez and Koke late on, sealed another three points for Atletico, who now have the La Liga crown within their grasp, even with half of the season left to play. Suarez was their driving force yet again, his two goals making it nine in his last eight games and 14 for the season.