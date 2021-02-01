India facing economic cul-de-sac

That the situation in India’s capital is getting out of Modi government’s hand is a fact. Thousands of farmers have stepped up their protest against the new agriculture laws, inviting the participation of more and more farmers from Haryana and Punjab states in particular to their camps where a nervous government has suspended internet service. According to media reports in the camps, many farmers held a one-day fast on Saturday – the 73rd anniversary of the assassination of Gandhi at the hands of RSS activist Nathuram Ghodse. That the BJP government is facing an economic cul-de-sac is a fact.

TEHSIN MIRZA (GUJRANWALA)

