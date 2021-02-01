ANL 33.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Feb 01, 2021
Modi vows to pursue reforms after deadly farmer riot

AFP 01 Feb 2021

NEW DELHI: India will push on with sweeping agriculture reforms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Sunday, as he criticised last week's deadly riot in the capital following a long-running protest campaign by farmers.

Thousands flooded New Delhi on Tuesday, driving tractors from border camps where they have been holding sit-ins since November 26; but the rally turned into a rampage which left one person dead and hundreds of police injured.

Modi called the farmers' assault on a historic fort an "insult" to the national flag.

His government have insisted that the agriculture sector needs to be modernised, but farmers fear the deregulation laws will place them at the mercy of big corporations that already dominate other industries.

In his first public comments on Tuesday's events, Modi stressed that the government remained "committed to modernising agriculture".

"The efforts of the government shall also continue in the future," the Indian leader said in his regular monthly radio address on Sunday. "On January 26, seeing the insult of our tricolour, the country was very sad," he added.

The demonstrators swarmed the 400-year-old World Heritage-listed Red Fort on Tuesday, raising religious and farm union flags, though they did not remove the national flag from the top of the monument.

Modi's comments came as police arrested at least one journalist and filed complaints against others, stoking fears of a media crackdown over the reporting of the protests.

