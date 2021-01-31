PDM goes on winter vacation as deadline for resignations arrives: Farrukh Habib

FAISALABAD: Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib Sunday said that while the deadline for tendering resignations had arrived, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) member parties had gone on winter vacation.

Talking to the media at Circuit House, he said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who mocked others for taking a U-turn, had now himself taken a U-turn and announced becoming part of Senate elections. Therefore, the opposition should apologize to the people for spreading corona by holding unjustified rallies.

He said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Maryam Nawaz ere not doing anything for people but striving to save their corruption. Mian Farrukh said that these people not only plundered the country themselves but their cronies did also not lag behind in looting the institutions.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary said that the loans taken in the periods of PPP and PML-N are being repaid by the present government. Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks for common man. That’s why, health card, justice card, successful youth program, housing scheme and other public relief measures have been launched.

He said that in the past the textile sector was turned into a graveyard of machinery only. But now with the government's initiatives, not only the textile sector is running at full capacity but textile exports are also growing at a record pace, with the stock market booming, he said, adding that the government is fully aware of inflation and in this connection, Prime Minister has issued necessary instructions and Insha Allah inflation will be brought under control very soon.

Responding to a query, Mian Farruikh Habib said that Pervez Musharraf had given NRO twice but now it will not happen. He said that the PDM leaders are against open ballot in the Senate elections, although they are the creators of gun politics. They have set up markets in the past and made deals of conscience. That’s why they are now afraid that if the Senate election is held under open ballot, how they will be able to do horse trading, he added.

Provincial Minister for Colonies Mian Khayal Ahmad Kastro, Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Labor Shakeel Shahid and others were also present.