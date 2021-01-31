World
Mexico reports 15,337 new coronavirus cases, 1,495 more deaths
- The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.
31 Jan 2021
MEXICO CITY: Mexico's health ministry on Saturday reported 15,337 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection and 1,495 additional fatalities, bringing the total to 1,857,230 cases and 158,074 deaths.
The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.
PM instructs economic team to ensure inflation stays under control
Mexico reports 15,337 new coronavirus cases, 1,495 more deaths
Osama Bin Laden supported, funded Nawaz Sharif, reveals Abida Hussain
PAF plane departs for China to airlift first tranche of COVID-19 vaccine
WHO team visits Wuhan market where first COVID infections detected
Pakistan secures 17 million doses of AstraZeneca
Pentagon pauses plan to give Covid vaccine to Guantanamo detainees
Britain to apply to join Asia-Pacific free trade bloc
Biden, Democrats seek ambitious hike in US minimum wage
Trump impeachment lawyers leave team: US media
FBR abolishes 2pc ACD on import of 152 items
Draft SOEs bill awaiting nod of law ministry
Read more stories
Comments