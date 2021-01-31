World
Thailand reports 829 new coronavirus cases
- Fatalities remained unchanged on Sunday at 77.
31 Jan 2021
BANGKOK: Thailand reported 829 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, with majority of the cases coming from Samut Sakhon province south of Bangkok, the epicentre of the country's recent outbreak.
The new tally included seven imported cases that brought the overall number of cases in Thailand to 18,782 since the start of the outbreak in January last year, the country's COVID-19 task force said.
