Thailand reports 829 new coronavirus cases

BANGKOK: Thailand reported 829 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, with majority of the cases coming from Samut Sakhon province south of Bangkok, the epicentre of the country's recent outbreak.

The new tally included seven imported cases that brought the overall number of cases in Thailand to 18,782 since the start of the outbreak in January last year, the country's COVID-19 task force said.

Fatalities remained unchanged on Sunday at 77.