World
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 11,192 to 2,216,363
- The reported death toll rose by 399 to 56,945, the tally showed.
31 Jan 2021
BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 11,192 to 2,216,363, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday.
The reported death toll rose by 399 to 56,945, the tally showed.
PM instructs economic team to ensure inflation stays under control
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 11,192 to 2,216,363
Osama Bin Laden supported, funded Nawaz Sharif, reveals Abida Hussain
PAF plane departs for China to airlift first tranche of COVID-19 vaccine
WHO team visits Wuhan market where first COVID infections detected
Pakistan secures 17 million doses of AstraZeneca
Pentagon pauses plan to give Covid vaccine to Guantanamo detainees
Britain to apply to join Asia-Pacific free trade bloc
Biden, Democrats seek ambitious hike in US minimum wage
Trump impeachment lawyers leave team: US media
FBR abolishes 2pc ACD on import of 152 items
Draft SOEs bill awaiting nod of law ministry
Read more stories
Comments