Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 11,192 to 2,216,363

  • The reported death toll rose by 399 to 56,945, the tally showed.
Reuters 31 Jan 2021

BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 11,192 to 2,216,363, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday.

The reported death toll rose by 399 to 56,945, the tally showed.

