World
Russia reports 18,359 new coronavirus cases, 485 deaths
31 Jan 2021
MOSCOW: Russia on Sunday reported 18,359 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, including 2,284 in Moscow, pushing the national tally to 3,850,439.
Authorities said 485 people had died in the last day, taking the official death toll to 73,182.
