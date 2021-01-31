Four injured in Peshawar's gas pipeline explosion

(Karachi) At least four people suffered injuries when a gas pipeline exploded in a bakery in Peshawar’s Barisko area, local media reported on Sunday.

Police said one person was shifted to the hospital, and the rest did not suffer serious injuries. Soon after the explosion, the bomb disposal unit was called, which confirmed it was a gas pipeline explosion.

The police said that a house next to the bakery was also damaged. No casualty has been reported in the incident.

Earlier, at least four people, including two women and one child suffered serious burns when an LPG cylinder caught fire at a house in Yaka Toot, Peshawar.

All of them suffered multiple burns when a fire erupted in a upper portion of the house shortly after the blast. The cause of the incident was said to be a cylinder explosion, which resulted in a collapse of a one portion of the house.