ANL 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
ASL 25.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
AVN 106.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.21%)
BOP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
BYCO 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
DGKC 121.71 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (1.6%)
EPCL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.89%)
FCCL 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.33%)
FFBL 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
FFL 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
HASCOL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
HUBC 88.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.96%)
JSCL 30.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
KAPCO 41.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.33%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
MLCF 46.43 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.52%)
PAEL 41.33 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.83%)
PIBTL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
PPL 92.76 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.13%)
PRL 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.13%)
PTC 9.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.8%)
SNGP 43.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
TRG 127.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
UNITY 35.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,971 Increased By ▲ 38.57 (0.78%)
BR30 25,873 Increased By ▲ 431.76 (1.7%)
KSE100 46,386 Increased By ▲ 219.49 (0.48%)
KSE30 19,319 Increased By ▲ 59.74 (0.31%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Draft SOEs bill awaiting nod of law ministry

ISLAMABAD: The draft State-Owned Entities (SOEs) Governance & Operations Bill is awaiting the nod of the ...
Mushtaq Ghumman 31 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The draft State-Owned Entities (SOEs) Governance & Operations Bill is awaiting the nod of the Ministry of Law and Justice, official sources told Business Recorder.

On January 24, 2021, the Finance Ministry informed the Cabinet Committee on State Owned Enterprises (CCoSOEs) that one of the benchmarks under the IMF's Extended Fund Facility program was to frame an SOE law for governance reforms of State-Owned Enterprises. In this connection a detailed diagnostic study was undertaken by a technical mission of IMF which identified key governance issues in the management of SOEs in Pakistan.

A legal drafting team was engaged with the technical support of ADB, and a Bill namely State-Owned Enterprises (Governance and Operations) Act, 2020 was drafted. Moreover, due consultations were undertaken with SECP, Privatization Commission, ADB, World Bank and IMF along with independent sectoral experts in the Task Force constituted for this purpose.

The CCoSOEs in its meeting held on August 31, 2020,

while according in principle approval to the draft Bill, directed Finance Division to process the draft SOE Bill for vetting of Law and Justice Division after incorporation of the views of the Ministries/Divisions which was also ratified by the Federal Cabinet.

Finance Division further noted that after due consultation with relevant Ministries/Divisions and in agreement with the IMF on the draft Bill, the same was referred to Law and Justice Division for legal vetting on 3rd November, 2020. Once the draft Bill is vetted by Law and Justice Division, the same shall be placed before the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Cases (CCoLC) for approval.

Finance Division submitted the above updated position before the Cabinet Committee on SOEs for information. During the ensuing discussion, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms & Austerity sought clarification given that different SOEs had different governing laws, which law shall prevail after promulgation of new SOEs law. The representative from the Law & Justice Division clarified that after the promulgation of new law, it will prevail over the old laws. In case of any contradictions observed among old laws and new law, the words "Notwithstanding anything contained" may be inserted to cover such contradictions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SECP Cabinet Law ministry IMF's SOEs Ministry of Law and Justice

Draft SOEs bill awaiting nod of law ministry

Budgetary support: Borrowing stock exceeds Rs14trn

China gene firm providing worldwide COVID tests worked with Chinese military

PTA hints at making off-net calls ‘more cheaper’

Daniel Pearl review petition: Centre decides to join hands with Sindh govt

Govt’s tariff motion: Nepra to conduct public hearing on 4th

Construction of Hoshab-Awaran section: NHA approves award

Laying of ‘controversial’ gas pipeline in Karachi: Parties asked to appear before Senate body

Joint opposition to oppose govt’s proposed bill in both Houses

Senate poll ballot mode: NA Speaker, Senate chairman put their weight behind govt

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.