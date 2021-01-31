ANL 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
Broadsheet commission: PML-N questions impartiality of former Justice Azmat

Recorder Report 31 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Saturday reiterated its rejection of the notification of appointment of former Justice Azmat Saeed as head of the Broadsheet inquiry commission and questioned his impartiality in the case.

“Justice Saeed was part of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) during the tenure that will be investigated by the commission under him. There is a glaring and undeniable conflict of interest. How can he be called impartial in this case? How can the commission be impartial if its head was part of the setup that caused huge damage of money and reputation to the country?” PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said,

while rejecting Justice Saeed’s notification on Saturday.

She pointed out that Justice Azmat Saeed was the NAB’s deputy prosecutor general during the time agreement with the Broadsheet was done.

“If the government wanted such a “one-man” commission, it should have appointed Shehzad Akbar [PM’s adviser on accountability] by including any of its “rented mouthpieces” in the commission,” she maintained.

She said that the notification is proof that the NAB is not serious in arresting and punishing those who had demanded their shares as “commission” in the agreement.

“Justice Azmat Saeed’s appointment is a “brutal murder” of the constitution, law, transparency and justice. The commission is an attempt to save those who asked for commissions and their shares,” she alleged.

She said that the main focus of the inquiry commission should be an impartial inquiry which was not possible under Justice (retired) Saeed.

“This proves the mala fide intent of the “selected” government,” she maintained, adding that the legal fraternity had also rejected this appointment.

Despite that, she added that the government is adamant, which shows that this appointment is purely vested agenda driven.

“This is an eye-wash to befool the people of Pakistan which is unacceptable,” she added. “Imran Khan is desperately trying to get an “NRO” in the Broadsheet case by abusing his power… hindering a transparency and impartiality of an investigation into damage to the national exchequer shows that the “imposed” government isn’t interested in eliminating corruption,” she further maintained.

The federal government on Saturday issued a notification of the appointment of the former judge of Supreme Court Justice (retired) Azmat Saeed as head of the Inquiry Commission to investigate the Broadsheet scandal.

The notification has been issued by the Cabinet Secretariat.

The notification stated that Justice (retired) Saeed’s appointment was made under Section 3 of the Pakistan Commissions of Inquiry Act 2017. As head of the probe commission, Justice (retired) Saeed will have the authority to constitute special teams comprising officers and experts.

The commission is required to complete the inquiry within six weeks and send its report to the prime minister.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Broadsheet commission: PML-N questions impartiality of former Justice Azmat

