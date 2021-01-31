ANL 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
Tech transfer, agri mechanization: Punjab Agri body suggests to MNFS&R to prepare plan under CPEC

LAHORE: Punjab Agriculture committee has recommended the Ministry of National Food Security & Research...
Zahid Baig 31 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Agriculture committee has recommended the Ministry of National Food Security & Research (MNFS&R) to prepare a comprehensive plan in collaboration with China in agriculture sector under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for encouraging technology transfer and agriculture mechanization.

The proposal came under discussion at the third meeting of Punjab Agriculture committee which was held under the chairmanship of Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar recently.

The meeting was attended by all the stakeholders of agricultural sector including government and private sector. It was also attended by Chairman CPEC Asim Saleem Bajwa.

According to the minutes of the meeting, the governor also directed to include chairman CPEC in the Punjab Agriculture committee which was formed by the governor to review the issues being faced by this sector and looking out for its solutions.

CPEC Authority Chairman Asim Saleem Bajwa speaking at the meeting suggested preparation of a comprehensive plan on agriculture for implementation after the approval of the federal cabinet.

He proposed that a collaboration plan with China may be included in this proposed comprehensive agriculture plan which should cover technology transfer/import package of seed and agriculture mechanization, investment expectation from China in Pakistan and capacity building of agriculture scientists.

Sarwar, Minister for National Food Security & Research Syed Fakhar Imam and Punjab Minister for Agriculture Hussain Jehanian Gardezi appreciated the suggestion and asked the MNFS&R to prepare a comprehensive plan on agriculture.

The meeting also decided for pointing out new potential areas of cultivation along with water source development plan.

Syed Fakhar Imam Asim Saleem Bajwa Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar CPEC MNFS&R Hussain Jehanian Gardezi

