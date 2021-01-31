ANL 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
Chicken rates moving up

Recorder Report 31 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Prices of chicken meat added Rs 10 per kilograms on Saturday pushing it to Rs 297 per kilograms from Rs 287 on Friday.

Broiler chicken meat prices are registering continuous growth since last nine days as these have added Rs 69 during this period.

Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) spokesperson Raza Khursand said that chicken rates were going upward for the last three to four days because of increase in demand. However, he said that these prices are falling by Rs 5-8 from Sunday.

He said that there were some factors which determine poultry rates that are demand and supply, auctioning in the poultry markets, festivities and increase in the poultry feed prices.

He said that farmers or association cannot determine or announce prices of this perishable commodity at their own rather these are determined by the above mentioned factors.

