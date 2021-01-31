ANL 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
Smooth export to Afghanistan: Gur exporters move MoC and FBR

Recorder Report 31 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The exporters of gur have approached the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the Ministry of Commerce to ensure smooth export of gur to Afghanistan for promoting the commodity in the international market.

Khan Faraz, an expert from Hayatabad, Peshawar informed media here on Saturday that some portion of the sugarcane crop is used for production of “Gur” especially in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Pakistan is the world’s fifth largest producer and eight largest consumer of sugar.

The sugar industry is the second largest agriculture-based industry after textile.

According to some media reports, inclusion of traditional “Gur” (Jaggery) into HS code of sugar and brown sugar has badly dented the trade of jaggery in KP besides restricting its export to Afghanistan.

The president Gur Mandi Peshawar has stated that the Customs authorities have included gur in the HS code of sugar and brown sugar ensuing in the imposition of restriction on the export of the commodity to Afghanistan, impacting a seasonal trade providing livelihood opportunities to around 100,000 people in the province, Khan Faraz maintained.

He added that the decision was taken by the FBR, aimed at restricting smuggling of sugar to the neighboring country, which created problems for gur makers and traders of the province.

Consequently, the traders have also stopped supply of gur to newly-merged districts including Mohmand and Waziristan.

Gur making is a seasonal trade starting from October to March and around 100,000 people are associated with it.

Also, there are gur markets in every district including major ones in Charsadda, Mardan, and Malakand.

There are hundreds of thousands of “Ghanis” in these districts.

The gur produced in these districts has a very unique taste on the basis of which it is demanded in the neighboring country and even in Gulf and Central Asian countries.

Taking this into account, the Ministry of Commerce is requested to give an urgent consideration to the matter, so that the export of gur to Afghanistan is not hampered. Moreover, if the government extends support and the TDAP takes measures for promoting gur in the international market, the country can earn a handsome amount of foreign exchange, Khan Faraz added.

