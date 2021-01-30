Pakistan
Gold prices decrease by Rs 500 per tola
- The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged.
30 Jan 2021
ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs 500 on Saturday and was sold at Rs 112,950 against its sale at Rs 112,950 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.
The price of ten gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 429 and was traded at Rs 96,836 against its sale at Rs 97,265 while ten gram 22 karat gold decreased to Rs 88,767 from Rs 89,160.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs1370 and Rs1320 respectively.
The gold price in the in international market witnessed decrease of US$ 14 and was sold at US$1848 against its sale at Rs1862, the association added.
