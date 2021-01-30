ANL 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
Media playing vital role in eliminating information barrier between PAK-China enterprises: Cheng Xizhong

  • He said the first information platform for China-Pakistan agricultural and industrial cooperation was successfully launched.
APP 30 Jan 2021

BEIJING: The media was playing an increasingly important role in eliminating the information barrier between China and Pakistan and become an important bridge to help enterprises of two countries to carry out extensive and in-depth cooperation in various fields.

This was stated by Cheng Xizhong, Visiting Professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law and Senior Fellow of the Charhar Institute on Saturday.

"I have also noticed that in order to solve the problem of information barrier between China and Pakistan, both Chinese and Pakistani have made unremitting efforts in recent years. They regularly produce and broadcasts special programs and frequently organizes seminars to discuss specific issues of cooperation between China and Pakistan in various fields," he said in an article issued here.

He said, last week, the first information platform for China-Pakistan agricultural and industrial cooperation was successfully launched, echoing the priority agenda of the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which is Pakistan's agricultural and industrial development and improvement of social welfare.

Jointly initiated by China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC) and China Economic Net (CEN), the platform will serve as a bridge between Chinese and Pakistani enterprises to enhance business to business cooperation.

The platform would mainly be responsible for collecting, summarizing, sorting out and publishing agricultural and industrial cooperation information from government departments, scientific research institutions, industry associations and industrial and commercial enterprises of China and Pakistan, displaying agricultural related scientific and technological products, agricultural machinery and tools, agricultural products and agricultural cooperation achievements, and organizing business forums, seminars and project docking meetings, so as to actively promote communication and cooperation between the two countries.

"I have especially noticed that at the launching ceremony of the platform on January 26, Wu Guang from CMEC, who has been working in Pakistan for several years, said frankly that currently, information barrier is the biggest bottleneck restricting agricultural cooperation between the two countries. He said, "Agricultural projects have a long-time cycle and promotion of agricultural projects is not as easy as other projects. At present, there are not many agricultural cooperation projects between China and Pakistan, and there is a serious information barrier between the two countries."

He firmly believed that this time, China Economic Net joined hands with CMEC and successfully launched the first information platform for China-Pakistan agricultural and industrial cooperation, and this will pave the way for close cooperation between enterprises of the two countries.

Cheng Xizhong

