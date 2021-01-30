ANL 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
ASL 25.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
AVN 106.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.21%)
BOP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
BYCO 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
DGKC 121.71 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (1.6%)
EPCL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.89%)
FCCL 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.33%)
FFBL 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
FFL 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
HASCOL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
HUBC 88.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.96%)
JSCL 30.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
KAPCO 41.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.33%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
MLCF 46.43 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.52%)
PAEL 41.33 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.83%)
PIBTL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
PPL 92.76 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.13%)
PRL 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.13%)
PTC 9.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.8%)
SNGP 43.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
TRG 127.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
UNITY 35.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,971 Increased By ▲ 38.57 (0.78%)
BR30 25,873 Increased By ▲ 431.76 (1.7%)
KSE100 46,386 Increased By ▲ 219.49 (0.48%)
KSE30 19,319 Increased By ▲ 59.74 (0.31%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan announces summer break from July 2 till July 31

  • The ongoing academic session will be extended till July instead of March with new classes to commence from August 2.
  • The in-house annual exams for classes one to seven will be held from June 1 to 15.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 30 Jan 2021

The federal government has announced that summer break this year would start from July 2 and continue till July 31.

A notification by the Federal Directorate of Education revealed that the centralised annual examinations for classes five to eight will be held between May 18 and May 31. While results would be announced on June 30.

As per the notification, the in-house annual exams for classes one to seven will be held from June 1 to 15. Results would be announced on July 1. Meanwhile, the ongoing academic session will be extended till July instead of March with new classes to commence from August 2.

A senior official of the FDE told DAWN that the current session has been extended to meet the time loss of students due to the coronavirus pandemic. The duration of summer vacation has also been reduced so that the next academic session can be started at the earliest.

According to the notification, Islamic gazetted and national holidays will be observed as per moonsighting and government decisions.

Last week, classes nine to 12 were reopened while schools from classes I to 8 and universities are going to be reopened from February 1.

Pakistan Schools reopening Coroanvirus school vacations summer vacations Federal Directorate of Education

Pakistan announces summer break from July 2 till July 31

Sindh, Punjab collectively report 1847 coronavirus cases, 52 deaths

Agriculture, livestock: PM brings Punjab’s ‘immense’ potential under sharper focus

Silkbank: Fauji Foundation seeks to acquire majority stake

ADB says sold PKR-linked Karakoram Bond at Rs1.6bn

Daniel Pearl murder case: Sindh govt files review petition

US ‘outraged’ at SC verdict

Healthy returns in Jan: PSX 2nd best performing market in the region

Jan provisional tax collection stands at Rs363bn

Senate informed: Rs390bn of ‘looted’ Rs481bn recovered in 2 years

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters