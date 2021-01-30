Pakistan announces summer break from July 2 till July 31

The federal government has announced that summer break this year would start from July 2 and continue till July 31.

A notification by the Federal Directorate of Education revealed that the centralised annual examinations for classes five to eight will be held between May 18 and May 31. While results would be announced on June 30.

As per the notification, the in-house annual exams for classes one to seven will be held from June 1 to 15. Results would be announced on July 1. Meanwhile, the ongoing academic session will be extended till July instead of March with new classes to commence from August 2.

A senior official of the FDE told DAWN that the current session has been extended to meet the time loss of students due to the coronavirus pandemic. The duration of summer vacation has also been reduced so that the next academic session can be started at the earliest.

According to the notification, Islamic gazetted and national holidays will be observed as per moonsighting and government decisions.

Last week, classes nine to 12 were reopened while schools from classes I to 8 and universities are going to be reopened from February 1.