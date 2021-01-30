FM Qureshi, US Secretary Blinken agree to work together on advancing the countries’ bilateral agenda

United States Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken has acknowledged the sacrifices of the people of Pakistan in the fight against terrorism.

The US secretary recalled US-Pakistan cooperation over the years and noted that the two countries had a range of areas to engage on. He said this during a telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

In a press release, the Foreign Office (FO) said that the FM congratulated Secretary Blinken on assuming his office. The FM highlighted the transformation in Pakistan and stressed that Prime Minister Imran Khan had a new vision of building a peaceful neighborhood, enhancing regional connectivity and forging economic partnership.

The FM also underscored Pakistan’s commitment to forge a comprehensive partnership with the US, based on convergence of interests on a whole range of issues, the FO said.

Peace in Afghanistan through a negotiated political settlement was one of the fundamental convergences between the two countries, the FM told Blinken. It was essential, the FM said, to have reduction in the violence, and to work towards securing an inclusive political solution in Afghanistan.

"Pakistan had facilitated the Afghan peace process and remained committed to working with the United States as a partner for peace," the FO statement said.

Discussing the recent development in the Daniel Pearl case, Qureshi stressed that it was important and in the mutual interest that justice is served through legal means. He also highlighted the steps being taken in this regard.

FM Qureshi and Secretary Blinken have agreed to remain engaged and work together on advancing the two countries’ bilateral agenda and promoting common interests in the region and beyond, the FO added.