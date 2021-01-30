940g of pure cocaine seized

KARACHI: Model Customs Collectorate (MCC), Preventive on Friday recovered 940 grams of pure cocaine from a passenger arriving from an African country. According to details, the action was taken on a tip-off, which revealed that some unscrupulous persons were planning to bring contraband drugs within the country from an African country via air route. Reacting on this information, the staff posted at the Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) has been directed to mount stiff vigilance at the airport especially on the international arrival. As a result, a passenger arriving from an African country was intercepted. On his refusal to have any contraband goods in his possession, a physical examination of his suitcase was carried out that led to the recovery of 940 grams of pure cocaine.

Due to skillfully concealment of the cocaine in his suitcase, he successfully evaded being caught by Qatari authorities. The estimated value of the seized cocaine is Rs 15 million.

