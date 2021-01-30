ANL 33.41 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.7%)
Jan 30, 2021
Pakistan

Uzair Baloch acquitted in two more cases

INP 30 Jan 2021

KARACHI: A session court on Friday acquitted Lyari gang war kingpin Uzair Baloch in two murder cases for want of evidence.

The Additional District and Sessions judge ordered that the accused be set free immediately, if he is not required to be detained in connection with other cases. He was accused of murdering two unknown persons.

Both cases were registered at Lyari’s Baghdadi and Kalakot police stations.

It is pertinent to mention here that Uzair Baloch has been acquitted in six cases for lack of evidence till recently. On Jan 12, the session court acquitted him in a kidnapping and murder case of a citizen.

Defence lawyer said that no eyewitness appeared before the court, while the prosecution was silent over the culprits involved in the murder.

“The police found the dead body and didn’t identify the slain person,” the counsel said.

police Uzair Baloch sessions court Lyari gang war

