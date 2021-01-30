ANL 33.41 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.7%)
ASC 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
ASL 25.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 107.06 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1%)
BOP 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
BYCO 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.75%)
DGKC 119.79 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (2.78%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FCCL 24.76 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.15%)
FFBL 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.51%)
FFL 18.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.96%)
HASCOL 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.69%)
HUBC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.37%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.92%)
JSCL 30.76 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.12%)
KAPCO 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.99%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
MLCF 46.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
PAEL 40.99 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.09%)
PIBTL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.76%)
POWER 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.29%)
PPL 92.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.29%)
PRL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (7.13%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (16.98%)
SNGP 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.93%)
TRG 127.23 Increased By ▲ 5.30 (4.35%)
UNITY 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.12%)
WTL 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.75%)
BR100 4,971 Increased By ▲ 38.57 (0.78%)
BR30 25,873 Increased By ▲ 431.76 (1.7%)
KSE100 46,386 Increased By ▲ 219.49 (0.48%)
KSE30 19,319 Increased By ▲ 59.74 (0.31%)
Nauman and Yasir shine as Pakistan beat South Africa

AFP 30 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Nauman Ali made a spectacular debut with five wickets and fellow spinner Yasir Shah grabbed four to give Pakistan a seven-wicket victory in the first Test against South Africa in Karachi on Friday.

Nauman, making his Test bow at the age of 34, finished with 5-35 and Yasir took 4-79 as South Africa slumped to 245 all out in their second innings on the fourth day on a wearing National Stadium pitch that favoured spin bowlers. Pakistan, needing 88 for victory, lost openers Abid Ali, Imran Butt and Babar Azam for a total of 52 runs before achieving the target in 22.5 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

The second Test starts on February 4 in Rawalpindi.

Azhar Ali was 31 not out while Fawad Alam -- who hit a fighting hundred in the first innings -- hit the winning boundary. It was only Pakistan's fifth victory against South Africa in 27 Tests. Anrich Nortje bowled Abid in the first over after lunch and then had Butt caught behind to finish with figures of 2-24.

Azam, on his Test captaincy debut, was dismissed leg before by Keshav Maharaj.

"The credit goes to the players," said Azam. "Our bowling was outstanding on a slow pitch and the way Yasir and Nauman bowled, it helped us get wickets.

"When we lost four early wickets Fawad and Azhar put on a good partnership as they showed their experience. It gave us a boost and a very crucial lead."

Babar Azam Yasir Shah Abid Ali Nauman Ali Imran Butt

