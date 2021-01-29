ANL 33.41 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.7%)
ASC 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
ASL 25.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 107.06 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1%)
BOP 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
BYCO 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.75%)
DGKC 119.79 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (2.78%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FCCL 24.76 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.15%)
FFBL 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.51%)
FFL 18.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.96%)
HASCOL 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.69%)
HUBC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.37%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.92%)
JSCL 30.76 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.12%)
KAPCO 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.99%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
MLCF 46.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
PAEL 40.99 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.09%)
PIBTL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.76%)
POWER 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.29%)
PPL 92.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.29%)
PRL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (7.13%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (16.98%)
SNGP 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.93%)
TRG 127.23 Increased By ▲ 5.30 (4.35%)
UNITY 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.12%)
WTL 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.75%)
BR100 4,971 Increased By ▲ 38.57 (0.78%)
BR30 25,873 Increased By ▲ 431.76 (1.7%)
KSE100 46,386 Increased By ▲ 219.49 (0.48%)
KSE30 19,319 Increased By ▲ 59.74 (0.31%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab govt considering various options to utilize corona control fund: Hashim Jawan

  • The current session of Punjab Assembly started two hours behind its scheduled time with Panel of Chairman Mian Shafee in the chair.
APP 29 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Emerson University Multan Bill 2021, Punjab Culture and Heritage Authority Bill 2021 and Ravi Urban Development Authority Amendment Bill 2021 were also presented during the Punjab Assembly session, on Friday.

Panel of Chairman Mian Shafee referred all these bills to the committees concerned and sought a report within 60 days.

The current session of Punjab Assembly started two hours behind its scheduled time with Panel of Chairman Mian Shafee in the chair.

Addressing the session, Punjab Minister for Finance Hashim Jawan Bakht said that funds of more than one billion rupees, collected under Corona Control Fund by the Punjab government, were not spent on Covid-19 patients due to non availability of any policy.

The minister said that above rupees 1.16 billion had been collected in Corona Control Fund, adding that one day salary of government employees from BS 1 to 16 was deducted and deposited into corona control fund, while two day and three day salary of government officers from BS 17 to 19 and above BS 20 respectively was also deposited to corona control fund.

Hashim Jawan Bakht said the Punjab government had set up corona control fund and it was considering various options to spend this fund as it was also under consideration to purchase coronavirus vaccine through this amount.

He said that coronavirus vaccine would be applied to those workers working during coronavirus pandemic.

To a question, the minister said the government had not apply any new taxes on flour as the price of flour was increased due to supply and demand fluctuations.

During question answer session, minority member Ramesh Singh condemned the Indian brutalities on Indian farmers and also demanded that a resolution against such Indian atrocities should be passed from this house.

Earlier, PML-N members demanded the government to form a parliamentary committee for holding talks with the students pertaining to their issues.

Addressing during the session, MPA Rana Mashhood said that students were protesting for their rights so that their issues should be resolved, adding that the students were only demanding that if the classes were held online then the examination should also be conducted through online.

Later, the Panel of Chairman adjourned the session till February 1 (Monday) at 2:00 pm.

Coronavirus Punjab assembly pandemic Punjab govt Ravi Urban Development Authority Hashim Jawan Bakht Ramesh Singh Mian Shafee

Punjab govt considering various options to utilize corona control fund: Hashim Jawan

PM fully focussed to boost economy: Shibli

SC to hear presidential reference on Senate elections on Feb 2

Alarming increase in COVID-19 positivity rate witnessed in three Karachi districts

Daniel Pearl murder: Sindh govt files review petition in SC against acquittal of Omar Sheikh

Bitcoin soars 11% after Elon Musk name check on Twitter

ADB sells second Pak Rupee linked 'Karakoram’ bonds

SBP's Baqir says moderately accommodative monetary a ‘right approach’

Daniel Pearl murder case: America ready to prosecute Omar Sheikh in US courts, says Blinken

UN chief says any military confrontation between Pakistan, India will be 'disaster of unmitigated proportions'

Capacity payment charges will soar to Rs1.5trn by 2023

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters