ANL 33.41 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.7%)
ASC 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
ASL 25.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 107.06 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1%)
BOP 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
BYCO 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.75%)
DGKC 119.79 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (2.78%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FCCL 24.76 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.15%)
FFBL 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.51%)
FFL 18.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.96%)
HASCOL 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.69%)
HUBC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.37%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.92%)
JSCL 30.76 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.12%)
KAPCO 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.99%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
MLCF 46.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
PAEL 40.99 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.09%)
PIBTL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.76%)
POWER 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.29%)
PPL 92.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.29%)
PRL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (7.13%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (16.98%)
SNGP 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.93%)
TRG 127.23 Increased By ▲ 5.30 (4.35%)
UNITY 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.12%)
WTL 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.75%)
BR100 4,971 Increased By ▲ 38.57 (0.78%)
BR30 25,873 Increased By ▲ 431.76 (1.7%)
KSE100 46,386 Increased By ▲ 219.49 (0.48%)
KSE30 19,319 Increased By ▲ 59.74 (0.31%)
FACTBOX: Stonks to the moon: Deciphering Reddit's WallStreetBets lingo

Reuters 29 Jan 2021

NEW YORK: The unprecedented mark on US equities this week made by the online traders of Reddit's WallStreetBets group, or WSB, has prompted even singer Dionne Warwick to ask on Twitter "What are stonks and why is it a trending subject?"

For Warwick and others among the uninitiated, here is a guide to understanding some common WSB lingo.

STONKS

An intentional misspelling of "stocks" that originated with an internet meme.

YOLO

An acronym for "you only live once." If someone on WSB has "yoloed" a stock, that person has poured a significant portion of their investments into it.

BAGHOLDER

Someone who has taken heavy losses on a stock, in WSB parlance: While others may have profited from a similar position in the past, that person has been left holding the bag.

TENDIES

Shorthand for chicken tenders, which WSB uses as slang for profits on a trade.

DIAMOND HANDS

Often referenced using an emoji, "diamond hands" are how members express their belief that their position is valuable and worth holding onto for maximum profit. Conversely, a trader with "paper hands" sells out early.

TO THE MOON

A rallying cry on WSB, which members use to express their belief that a stock will rise significantly. The phrase is often accompanied by a rocket emoji.

