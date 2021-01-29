ANL 33.41 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.7%)
ASC 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
ASL 25.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 107.06 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1%)
BOP 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
BYCO 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.75%)
DGKC 119.79 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (2.78%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FCCL 24.76 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.15%)
FFBL 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.51%)
FFL 18.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.96%)
HASCOL 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.69%)
HUBC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.37%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.92%)
JSCL 30.76 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.12%)
KAPCO 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.99%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
MLCF 46.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
PAEL 40.99 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.09%)
PIBTL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.76%)
POWER 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.29%)
PPL 92.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.29%)
PRL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (7.13%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (16.98%)
SNGP 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.93%)
TRG 127.23 Increased By ▲ 5.30 (4.35%)
UNITY 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.12%)
WTL 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.75%)
BR100 4,971 Increased By ▲ 38.57 (0.78%)
BR30 25,873 Increased By ▲ 431.76 (1.7%)
KSE100 46,386 Increased By ▲ 219.49 (0.48%)
KSE30 19,319 Increased By ▲ 59.74 (0.31%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China books biggest deal yet for US corn

  • It also topped China's previous biggest purchase of 1.937 million tonnes of corn in July 2020.
  • Chinese buyers also picked up an additional 132,000 tonnes of corn - about two cargoes worth - for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year.
Reuters 29 Jan 2021

CHICAGO: China booked its biggest purchase of US corn yet, the US Agriculture Department said on Friday, as the country tries to meet a surge in demand for animal feed.

USDA said that private exporters reported the sale of 2.108 million tonnes of corn for delivery to China in the 2020/21 marketing year. It was the second-biggest daily sale on record, eclipsed only by a deal for 3.172 million tonnes to the USSR in January 1991.

It also topped China's previous biggest purchase of 1.937 million tonnes of corn in July 2020.

China's government has been looking to boost its corn imports, three industry sources told Reuters in October, after storms and drought damage tightened domestic supplies.

The latest sale follows deals earlier this week that netted China a combined 3.74 million tonnes of US supplies.

Chinese buyers also picked up an additional 132,000 tonnes of corn - about two cargoes worth - for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year.

The country's corn imports could climb to between 25 million and 27 million tonnes in the current 2020/21 crop year, including 18 to 20 million from the United States, president of Chicago-based consultancy AgResource Co, said on Wednesday.

If realized, that would make China the world's biggest corn buyer. In the 2019/20 marketing year, Chinese corn imports totaled just 7.6 million tonnes.

Chicago Board of Trade corn futures jumped 9-1/4 cents to $5.43-3/4 a bushel in early trading on Friday, threatening to take out the 7-1/2-year high hit on Thursday.

corn price corn exports US corn futures

China books biggest deal yet for US corn

SC to hear presidential reference on Senate elections on Feb 2

Alarming increase in COVID-19 positivity rate witnessed in three Karachi districts

Daniel Pearl murder: Sindh govt files review petition in SC against acquittal of Omar Sheikh

Bitcoin soars 11% after Elon Musk name check on Twitter

ADB sells second Pak Rupee linked 'Karakoram’ bonds

SBP's Baqir says moderately accommodative monetary a ‘right approach’

Daniel Pearl murder case: America ready to prosecute Omar Sheikh in US courts, says Blinken

UN chief says any military confrontation between Pakistan, India will be 'disaster of unmitigated proportions'

Capacity payment charges will soar to Rs1.5trn by 2023

Taliban have 'not met their commitments' in Afghan peace deal: Pentagon

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters