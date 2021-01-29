SC to hear presidential reference on Senate elections on Feb 2

Supreme Court of Pakistan will hear the presidential reference seeking opinion on open balloting for the upcoming Senate elections on February 2.

As per details, five-member larger bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising of Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan and Justice Yahya Afridi will hear the reference.

Notices to Advocate Generals, the Election Commission of Pakistan, Chairman Senate, Speaker National Assembly and the Speakers of provincial assemblies has been issued in this regard.

The registrar’s office of the apex court had earlier fixed the case for hearing on January 18.

The reference was submitted by Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Javed Khan after getting approved from President Dr Arif Alvi under Article 186 of the Constitution last week.