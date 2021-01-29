Markets
RDIF says completes joint investment of 7.85pc in AliExpress Russia alongside partners
- AliExpress Russia is an e-commerce venture between Chinese online shopping giant Alibaba and Russian partners.
- The acquisition of shares was completed on Jan. 28, the RDIF said in a statement.
Updated 29 Jan 2021
MOSCOW: The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) on Friday said it had completed a joint investment to acquire 7.85% of AliExpress Russia, alongside the UAE's Mubadala Investment Company and other Middle East sovereign wealth funds.
AliExpress Russia is an e-commerce venture between Chinese online shopping giant Alibaba and Russian partners.
The acquisition of shares was completed on Jan. 28, the RDIF said in a statement.
