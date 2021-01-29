Change has been brought in Pakistan as "big thieves" are being held accountable: PM

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that change has indeed been brought in Pakistan because for the first time ever "big thieves" are being held accountable.

Addressing the participants at an event in Sahiwal on Friday, the PM said that the government had taken action against Lahore's largest land grabbing group, accusing a former prime minister of supporting them.

He said a former premier was facilitating the land grabbing mafia in Lahore. He congratulated Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for demolishing landgrabbers' 'palaces'.

"The [former] prime minister and his government were protecting these landgrabbers," he said.

Health insurance

Imran said that the government has decided that every person in Sahiwal will be given health insurance amounting to Rs750,000.

The PM pointed out that the government had decided to initiate health insurance free for the people of Dera Ghazi Khan as it is the most under developed area of the province. He promised to provide health insurance to each and every person in Punjab.

"By December, every person in Punjab will have health insurance," he said. The prime minister said that even in developed countries, universal healthcare is not offered to the common man.

Improving education

The prime minister urged the Punjab chief minister to focus on improving education in government educational institutions.

He lamented how there were three different educational syllabuses being taught to students in one country. "The government has decided to implement a uniform syllabus in the country from this year," the premier highlighted.