Fawad, Numan star as Pakistan down South Africa in Karachi Test

BR Web Desk Updated 29 Jan 2021

Batman Fawad Alam’s brilliance in first innings followed by fifer on debut for spinner Numan Ali in second innings helped Pakistan warp up Karachi Test against South Africa on day four.

Centurion Fawad Alam hit the winning short for Pakistan to secure a seven-wicket win at the National Stadium Karachi on Friday.

Chasing the modest target of 88, Pakistan lost the wicket of opener Abid Ali (10) with just 22 runs on the board. Debutant Imran Butt was the next batman for the home side to walk back to the pavilion. He made 10.

Once against Azhar Ali played a crucial knock of unbeaten 31 alongside skipper Babar Azam, who was trapped by Keshav Maharaj leg before wicket (LBW) when Pakistan were 2 runs shy from victory. Babar scored 30.

Earlier, South Africa resumed their innings with 187 runs on board and six wickets in hand. The visitors were bowled out on 245 thanks to a fifer of Numan Ali and four wickets of leg-spinner Yasir Shah.

Leggie started from where he left off yesterday’s evening, as he bagged the important wicket of Proteas skipper Quinton de Kock (2) in his second over of the day.

The tourists needed their last recognised batting pair, Temba Bavuma and George Linde, to step up and they responded with a 42-run partnership.

Nauman broke the brewing partnership as he induced an edge from Linde, with Imran Butt grabbing another low catch at leg slip to dismiss the all-rounder for 11.

Kagiso Rabada had no plans to hang around as he tried to take on Nauman, but was dropped by Hasan Ali. However, the dropped catch didn’t hurt Pakistan much as Nauman clean bowled Rabada on the next ball for one.

The left-arm spinner was removed on Anrich Nortje (0) and Bavuma (40) in quick succession to complete his first fifer in Test cricket and wrap up South Africa’s innings for 245.

The win helps Pakistan take an unassailable one-nil lead in the two-match series, with the second Test set to begin from February 4 in Rawalpindi.

Cricket Pakistan South Africa Fawad Alam PAK v SA Karachi Test

Fawad, Numan star as Pakistan down South Africa in Karachi Test

