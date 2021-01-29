ANL 33.41 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.7%)
ASC 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
ASL 25.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 107.06 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1%)
BOP 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
BYCO 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.75%)
DGKC 119.79 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (2.78%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FCCL 24.76 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.15%)
FFBL 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.51%)
FFL 18.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.96%)
HASCOL 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.69%)
HUBC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.37%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.92%)
JSCL 30.76 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.12%)
KAPCO 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.99%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
MLCF 46.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
PAEL 40.99 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.09%)
PIBTL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.76%)
POWER 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.29%)
PPL 92.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.29%)
PRL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (7.13%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (16.98%)
SNGP 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.93%)
TRG 127.23 Increased By ▲ 5.30 (4.35%)
UNITY 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.12%)
WTL 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.75%)
BR100 4,998 Increased By ▲ 66.31 (1.34%)
BR30 26,048 Increased By ▲ 607.27 (2.39%)
KSE100 46,603 Increased By ▲ 437.08 (0.95%)
KSE30 19,435 Increased By ▲ 175.55 (0.91%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab issues coronavirus SOPs for primary schools, universities set to reopen on Feb 1

  • The provincial department stated that students from all the educational institutes will have to attend classes on alternative days, while the student ratio must remain at 50% on each day.
  • "Daily report on COVID-19 monitoring shall be carried out as per previous practice," the notification said.
Aisha Mahmood 29 Jan 2021

Punjab Education Minister Dr Murad Raas has urged everyone to follow coronavirus guidelines as all public and private primary and middle schools and universities are set to reopen on February 1.

In a tweet, the minister shared a notification that gives details regarding the opening of educational institutions and the coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) that are mandatory.

As per the notification, the board examinations for SSC and HSSC students will be held in May and June. The provincial department stated that students from all the educational institutes will have to attend classes on alternative days, while the student ratio must remain at 50% on each day.

The notification further said that daily report on COVID-19 monitoring shall be carried out as per previous practice.

“School timing shall be observed as per previous practice in winter season,” the notification said. "The Accelerated learning Programme (ALP) communicated earlier shall continue to be followed by the Public Schools. Assessment criteria and Examinations schedule for 5th and 8th grade shall be communicated separately by the Punjab Examination Commission,” the notification said.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday have the green signal to reopen universities from February 1 across Pakistan.

Coronavirus lockdown Pakistan Punjab educational institutes Murad Raas Schools reopening universities online exams

Punjab issues coronavirus SOPs for primary schools, universities set to reopen on Feb 1

SBP Baqir says moderately accommodative monetary a ‘right approach’

Daniel Pearl murder case: America ready to prosecute Omar Sheikh in US courts, says Blinken

UN chief says any military confrontation between Pakistan, India will be 'disaster of unmitigated proportions'

Capacity payment charges will soar to Rs1.5trn by 2023

Taliban have 'not met their commitments' in Afghan peace deal: Pentagon

WHO virus experts poised to start Wuhan fieldwork

Trump flexes political muscle, meets top House Republican

Continuation of subsidy on 5 essential items allowed: Gwadar coal power project agreements approved by ECC

Payment made to Broadsheet LLC: NAB asked to explain whether WHT deducted

Senate election through open ballot: NA body passes Constitution amendment bill

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters