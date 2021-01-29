Punjab issues coronavirus SOPs for primary schools, universities set to reopen on Feb 1

Punjab Education Minister Dr Murad Raas has urged everyone to follow coronavirus guidelines as all public and private primary and middle schools and universities are set to reopen on February 1.

In a tweet, the minister shared a notification that gives details regarding the opening of educational institutions and the coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) that are mandatory.

As per the notification, the board examinations for SSC and HSSC students will be held in May and June. The provincial department stated that students from all the educational institutes will have to attend classes on alternative days, while the student ratio must remain at 50% on each day.

The notification further said that daily report on COVID-19 monitoring shall be carried out as per previous practice.

“School timing shall be observed as per previous practice in winter season,” the notification said. "The Accelerated learning Programme (ALP) communicated earlier shall continue to be followed by the Public Schools. Assessment criteria and Examinations schedule for 5th and 8th grade shall be communicated separately by the Punjab Examination Commission,” the notification said.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday have the green signal to reopen universities from February 1 across Pakistan.