Copper giant Peru says mining allowed during new coronavirus lockdown

  • Mining is considered the engine of the local economy since its exports represent 60% of shipments from Peru.
Reuters 29 Jan 2021

LIMA: Peru, heading into a new lockdown to stem a rising wave of COVID-19 infections, will allow key industries such as mining to continue, a boost for copper miners in the world's second-largest producer of the metal.

Large swathes of Peru, including capital Lima, will return to strict restrictions on movement and activity from Sunday for a two-week lockdown period.

However, the government said on Thursday that mining, as well as fishing and construction, would be allowed to continue during the period from Jan. 31 to Feb. 14, as well as essential services including food and pharmacy.

Mining is considered the engine of the local economy since its exports represent 60% of shipments from Peru.

The lockdown includes the mining regions of Ancash - where copper miner Antamina operates; Apurimac - the region of MMG's Las Bambas mine; Pasco - where Volcan operates; and Ica - where China's Shougang Hierro Perú operates.

Peru has more than 1.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and over 40,000 deaths, according to official data.

