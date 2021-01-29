Arsenal may look to extend Odegaard stay if he adapts well: Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says they could look to extend on-loan midfielder Martin Odegaard's stay if he adapts to life in the Premier League but that decision would be down to the player and his parent club Real Madrid.

Odegaard, who has made only three La Liga starts for Real, has joined Arsenal to the end of the season and while the 22-year-old has all the qualities and characteristics the London club are looking for any move to keep him beyond the initial deal will come down to two things, Arteta said.

"First of all, how well he adapts here and how much of an impact he can have in our team," he said.

"Secondly, what Real and the player think about it because he's owned by Madrid and the player has a big say in that too."

Odegaard, who made his Norway debut at the age of 15, joined Real as a 16-year-old in 2015 but has been unable break into the first team, spending time on loan at Dutch sides Heerenveen and Vitesse Arnhem.

Before joining Arsenal he was linked with a move to Spanish club Real Sociedad, where he spent last season on loan, helping them finish sixth and qualify for the Europa League.

"I think in the last few seasons he's progressed, developed in the right way. I've followed him closely because he played for Real Sociedad, which is my hometown," Arteta added.

"I know him really well. I've been really impressed. He's a such a talent."

Arteta said Odegaard is still building up his fitness and is doubtful for Saturday's league clash with Manchester United.