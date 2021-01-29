ANL 33.38 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (4.61%)
ASC 16.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 25.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
AVN 106.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.17%)
BOP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
BYCO 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
DGKC 118.53 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (1.7%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FCCL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.52%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.66%)
FFL 18.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
HASCOL 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HUBC 88.73 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.29%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.74%)
JSCL 30.88 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.52%)
KAPCO 41.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.51%)
LOTCHEM 15.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
MLCF 46.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.58%)
PAEL 41.15 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.49%)
PIBTL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.07%)
POWER 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
PPL 92.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.17%)
PRL 26.41 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (6.36%)
PTC 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (15.51%)
SNGP 43.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.59%)
TRG 126.25 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (3.55%)
UNITY 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.12%)
WTL 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.83%)
BR100 4,993 Increased By ▲ 60.46 (1.23%)
BR30 25,987 Increased By ▲ 545.63 (2.14%)
KSE100 46,554 Increased By ▲ 388.11 (0.84%)
KSE30 19,422 Increased By ▲ 162.61 (0.84%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Zinc set for biggest monthly drop in 11 months on supply pressure

  • Zinc inventories in LME warehouses were last at 293,800 tonnes, down just 700 tonnes from the previous session where stockpiles hit their highest since June 2017 at 294,500 tonnes.
Reuters 29 Jan 2021

HANOI: Zinc prices were set for their biggest drop since February 2020 on Friday, hurt by a recent jump in inventories in the London Metal Exchange's warehouses.

LME three-month zinc fell 0.3% to $2,585 a tonne by 0307 GMT, down 6% on a monthly basis, while the most-traded March zinc contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange had also shed 6% on a monthly basis, despite edging up 0.2% to 19,555 yuan ($3,027.42) a tonne.

Zinc inventories in LME warehouses were last at 293,800 tonnes, down just 700 tonnes from the previous session where stockpiles hit their highest since June 2017 at 294,500 tonnes.

The global refined zinc market is expected to be in surplus of 463,000 tonnes in 2021, the International Lead and Zinc Study Group said last year.

Zinc prices London Metal Exchange Shanghai Futures Exchange ZINC Zinc Study Group

Zinc set for biggest monthly drop in 11 months on supply pressure

Taliban have 'not met their commitments' in Afghan peace deal: Pentagon

WHO virus experts poised to start Wuhan fieldwork

Trump flexes political muscle, meets top House Republican

Continuation of subsidy on 5 essential items allowed: Gwadar coal power project agreements approved by ECC

Payment made to Broadsheet LLC: NAB asked to explain whether WHT deducted

Senate election through open ballot: NA body passes Constitution amendment bill

Govt to present amendment bill ahead of Senate elections

Track and trace system: FBR will notify a date after its implementation

ADB says ‘slower’ recovery could cause delay in reforms

5.4pc increase in SSGC tariff allowed

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters