ANL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (4.83%)
ASC 16.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 25.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
AVN 106.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
BOP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
BYCO 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.24%)
DGKC 118.57 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (1.73%)
EPCL 47.68 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.27%)
FCCL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.52%)
FFBL 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.48%)
FFL 18.53 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.98%)
HASCOL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
HUBC 88.71 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.27%)
HUMNL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.76%)
JSCL 30.83 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.36%)
KAPCO 42.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
MLCF 45.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.8%)
PAEL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.12%)
PIBTL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.23%)
POWER 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.69%)
PPL 93.05 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.15%)
PRL 26.33 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (6%)
PTC 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (15.51%)
SNGP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.48%)
TRG 125.60 Increased By ▲ 3.68 (3.02%)
UNITY 35.36 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.14%)
WTL 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.83%)
BR100 4,994 Increased By ▲ 61.84 (1.25%)
BR30 25,979 Increased By ▲ 537.72 (2.11%)
KSE100 46,570 Increased By ▲ 403.72 (0.87%)
KSE30 19,427 Increased By ▲ 167.9 (0.87%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US oil may retest support at $52.03

  • The consolidation from $53.93 has lasted so long that it raises some concern on whether the uptrend could remain steady. A break below $51.35 could signal a reversal of the trend.
Reuters 29 Jan 2021

SINGAPORE: US oil may retest a support at $52.03 per barrel, a break below which could cause a fall into $51.44-$51.80 range.

The support is identified as the 23.6% retracement of the downtrend from $53.93 to $51.44. The rise from $51.44 seems to have adopted a corrective wave mode. It has been driven by a wave B, which is expected to be reversed by the current wave C.

A further bounce from the current level may be limited to $52.69. On the daily chart, the contract seems to be trapped within a range of $51.35-$53.93. Its failure to go above $53.93 on Thursday could be followed by a drop towards $51.35 on Friday.

The consolidation from $53.93 has lasted so long that it raises some concern on whether the uptrend could remain steady. A break below $51.35 could signal a reversal of the trend.

A bearish target zone of $49.76-$50.56 will be established accordingly.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Crude Oil Brent oil Asia's largest oil traders usa oil

US oil may retest support at $52.03

Taliban have 'not met their commitments' in Afghan peace deal: Pentagon

WHO virus experts poised to start Wuhan fieldwork

Trump flexes political muscle, meets top House Republican

Continuation of subsidy on 5 essential items allowed: Gwadar coal power project agreements approved by ECC

Payment made to Broadsheet LLC: NAB asked to explain whether WHT deducted

Senate election through open ballot: NA body passes Constitution amendment bill

Govt to present amendment bill ahead of Senate elections

Track and trace system: FBR will notify a date after its implementation

ADB says ‘slower’ recovery could cause delay in reforms

5.4pc increase in SSGC tariff allowed

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters