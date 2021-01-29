ANL 33.39 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (4.64%)
ASC 16.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 25.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
AVN 106.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
BOP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
BYCO 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
DGKC 118.51 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (1.68%)
EPCL 47.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
FCCL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.52%)
FFBL 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.59%)
FFL 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.71%)
HASCOL 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HUBC 88.70 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.26%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.74%)
JSCL 30.81 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.29%)
KAPCO 41.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
MLCF 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.89%)
PAEL 41.03 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.19%)
PIBTL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.07%)
POWER 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.69%)
PPL 92.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PRL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (6.12%)
PTC 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
SILK 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (15.51%)
SNGP 43.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.66%)
TRG 125.67 Increased By ▲ 3.75 (3.08%)
UNITY 35.36 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.14%)
WTL 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.75%)
BR100 4,992 Increased By ▲ 59.83 (1.21%)
BR30 25,956 Increased By ▲ 515.24 (2.03%)
KSE100 46,564 Increased By ▲ 397.91 (0.86%)
KSE30 19,426 Increased By ▲ 166.85 (0.87%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Taliban have 'not met their commitments' in Afghan peace deal: Pentagon

  • But he would not say if the Pentagon would cut troop levels to zero by the May deadline.
AFP 29 Jan 2021

WASHINGTON: The Taliban are not meeting the promises they made in the peace agreement with the United States, including reducing violence and cutting ties with Al-Qaeda, the Pentagon said Thursday.

"We are still involved in trying to get a negotiated settlement. The Taliban have not met their commitments," said Pentagon spokesman John Kirby.

Kirby said the new administration of President Joe Biden remains committed to the February 2020 peace agreement set in Qatar between the United States and the Afghan insurgent group.

That agreement required the Taliban to halt attacks on US forces, sharply decrease the level of violence in the country, and advance peace talks with the government in Kabul.

In return, the United States would steadily reduce its force level in the country, and remove all forces by May 2021.

Kirby said there is "no change" to the US commitments made in the peace deal.

However, he said, "the Taliban are not meeting their commitments to reduce violence, and to renounce their ties to Al-Qaeda."

As long as that remains the case, he said, "it's going to be difficult for anybody at that negotiating table" to stand by their own promises.

"In fact, it would not be the wise course," he added, underling the US commitment to ending the war "in a responsible way."

Kirby said the US Defense Department is comfortable with the current level of 2,500 US troops in the country, down from close to 13,000 a year ago.

It is enough to carry out the main US mission in the country now, to counter the Islamic State and Al-Qaeda forces operating in Afghanistan, he said.

But he would not say if the Pentagon would cut troop levels to zero by the May deadline.

Much depends on whether the Taliban and the Afghan government can negotiate a peace settlement, he said told reporters in a briefing at the Pentagon.

"I would say this to the leaders of the Taliban, that... they make it that much more difficult for final decisions to be made about force presence by their reticence to commit to reasonable, sustainable and credible negotiations at the table," he said.

Joe Biden Qatar Taliban Taliban prisoners Al Qaeda Pentagon Afghan government Taliban fighters

Taliban have 'not met their commitments' in Afghan peace deal: Pentagon

WHO virus experts poised to start Wuhan fieldwork

Trump flexes political muscle, meets top House Republican

Continuation of subsidy on 5 essential items allowed: Gwadar coal power project agreements approved by ECC

Payment made to Broadsheet LLC: NAB asked to explain whether WHT deducted

Senate election through open ballot: NA body passes Constitution amendment bill

Govt to present amendment bill ahead of Senate elections

Track and trace system: FBR will notify a date after its implementation

ADB says ‘slower’ recovery could cause delay in reforms

5.4pc increase in SSGC tariff allowed

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters