ANL 31.91 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (9.47%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.73%)
ASL 25.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.47%)
AVN 106.00 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (6.88%)
BOP 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.84%)
BYCO 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.74%)
DGKC 116.55 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (3.97%)
EPCL 47.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (12.74%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-6.03%)
FFL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-4.58%)
HASCOL 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.27%)
HUBC 87.60 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.98%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.1%)
JSCL 30.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-7.01%)
KAPCO 41.90 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.67%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
LOTCHEM 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.81%)
MLCF 46.31 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (5.49%)
PAEL 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
PIBTL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
POWER 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
PPL 92.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.86%)
PRL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.33%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.09%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10.66%)
SNGP 44.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.87%)
TRG 121.92 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (6.08%)
UNITY 34.96 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.8%)
WTL 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,932 Decreased By ▼ -13.84 (-0.28%)
BR30 25,441 Decreased By ▼ -190.22 (-0.74%)
KSE100 46,166 Decreased By ▼ -292.08 (-0.63%)
KSE30 19,259 Decreased By ▼ -111.16 (-0.57%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM to distribute Ehsaas loans, scholarship cheques

Sardar Sikander Shaheen 29 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to visit Sahiwal today (Friday) where he will distribute cheques of Ehsaas interest-free loans and Ehsaas undergraduate scholarships among beneficiaries and students.

In last one-and-a-half year, more than 42,127 borrowers including 69 per cent women have been provided Ehsaas interest-free loans to set up small businesses under the National Poverty Graduation Initiative of Ehsaas, the Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) said Thursday.

Under Ehsaas Kafaalat, 115,867 poorest households are benefitting from the monthly stipends of Rs 2,000, it said in a statement.

Payment to new Kafaalat beneficiaries will begin today (Friday), the statement added.

Since its launch in March 2019, different initiatives of Ehsaas including Kafaalat, Waseela-e-Taleem Digital, undergraduate scholarships, interest-free loans and several others have been implemented to uplift the marginalised populations, according to the statement.

Through the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship programme, around 1,308 scholarships are being awarded to deserving students in Sahiwal Division comprising of Sahiwal, Okara and Pakpattan districts.

Till date, 18,886 primary school-going children from 9,864 poorest households are currently benefitting from the education conditional cash transfer programme, Waseela-e-Taleem Digital, which has massively been reformed under the umbrella of Ehsaas, it said.

Ehsaas Emergency Cash worth Rs 6 billion was delivered to 504,205 families of Sahiwal Division in response to Covid-19 pandemic, the statement said adding that several enhancements are being planned to expand the scale and scope of Ehsaas interventions in the next phase.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

School Imran Khan scholarships PASSD Ehsaas loans

PM to distribute Ehsaas loans, scholarship cheques

Continuation of subsidy on 5 essential items allowed: Gwadar coal power project agreements approved by ECC

Payment made to Broadsheet LLC: NAB asked to explain whether WHT deducted

Senate election through open ballot: NA body passes Constitution amendment bill

Govt to present amendment bill ahead of Senate elections

Track and trace system: FBR will notify a date after its implementation

ADB says ‘slower’ recovery could cause delay in reforms

5.4pc increase in SSGC tariff allowed

‘Initialed’ IPP agreements likely to be presented before cabinet

SC upholds acquittal in Daniel Pearl murder case

Toyota overtakes Volkswagen

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.