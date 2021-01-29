ANL 31.91 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (9.47%)
Broadsheet Commission: Cabinet approves ToRs

Recorder Report 29 Jan 2021

ISLMABAD: The federal cabinet has reportedly approved terms of reference (ToRs) – for the commission constituted to investigate into the Broadsheet case – through circulation of a summary to the cabinet members.

According to media reports, the TORs have been approved for the commission constituted with former supreme court judge Azmat Saeed Shaikh as head to probe the Broadsheet case and determine whether the payment made to the claimant was as per law or not.

The commission would determine how the losses the country suffered subsequent to closure illegal assets recovery cases.

The commission would also look into the reason for cancellation of 2003 agreement and their impacts.

The commission would be authorised to take services of experts and officials and formulate committees to probe the case.

The commission would also determine whether the payment made of $1.5 million in 2008 was lawful or not and pinpoint the responsible as well.

The commission would determine how much financial loss the country suffered due to closure of cases against corruption.

The commission would also determine why the cases were not pursued in the UK courts effectively.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

