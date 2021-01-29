Prayer leader found murdered in Lahore

LAHORE: Police on Thursday found the dead body of the prayer leader of Shalimar Mosque Lahore with his throat slit.

Situated in Multani Colony, police said the deceased, identified as Asif, son of Mureed Hussain, was found dead from the quarters adjacent to the mosque.

Police said that the initial probe into the matter suggested that some unidentified people had visited the victim in his quarters last night and it is suspected that they allegedly killed the prayer leader.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mehmood Dogar while commenting on the matter vowed to arrest the alleged killers at the earliest and said that an FIR has been registered and police are further looking into the case.

