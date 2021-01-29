DS inspects KCR track

KARACHI: The newly appointed divisional superintendent (DS) Karachi, Muhammad Hanif Gul visited the 14-kilometer long KCR track from City to Orangi stations along with all the level crossings and related railways’ installations enroute.

The Project Director Karachi Circular Railway Ameer Mohammad Daudpota apprised the visiting DS regarding the rehabilitation work going on there.

The connectivity of 14 kilometres of track from City to Orangi stations with the KCR operational route will mark the conclusion of an important phase of KCR revival as per the directives of the apex court.

The DS Karachi was also briefed about the complete removal of encroachments from City to Orangi stations. “Soon the KCR commuter service will be extended from City to Orangi stations,” remarked the visiting DS while expressing satisfaction over the pace of ongoing rehabilitation work on the said track.

Prior to that the divisional superintendent Karachi Hanif Gul directed his deputies to visit Marshalling Yard Pipri in order to ensure unhindered freight train operation and resolve the operational bottlenecks aimed at enhancing the revenue from freight earning. The Deputy DS (Rolling Stock) and Deputy DS (Operations) visited the Marshalling Yard and verified the fitness of rolling stock and examined the operational parameters holistically.

