Markets
LME official prices
LONDON: The following were Wednesday official prices....
29 Jan 2021
LONDON: The following were Wednesday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 1949.00 2003.50 7895.00 2040.00 17818.00 23270.00 2585.00 2015.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 1949.00 2003.50 7895.00 2040.00 17818.00 23270.00 2585.00 2015.00
3-months Buyer 1920.00 2003.50 7900.50 2054.00 17860.00 22850.00 2608.50 2033.00
3-months Seller 1920.00 2003.50 7900.50 2054.00 17860.00 22850.00 2608.50 2033.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 22505.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 22505.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.