Markets
Board meetings in progress
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
29 Jan 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================
COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER R E M A R K
==========================================================================================
Husein Sugar 28.01.2021 02.00 P.M. 1st Quarterly Accounts Meeting in
Mills Limited Thursday for the period ended progress
December 31, 2020
International 28.01.2021 03.00 P.M. Half Yearly Accounts Meeting in
Steels Ltd Thursday for the period ended progress
December 31, 2020
Flying Cement 28.01.2021 03.00 P.M. To consider the matters Meeting in
Company Ltd Thursday other than fianancial results progress
==========================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.