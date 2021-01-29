KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================== COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER R E M A R K ========================================================================================== Husein Sugar 28.01.2021 02.00 P.M. 1st Quarterly Accounts Meeting in Mills Limited Thursday for the period ended progress December 31, 2020 International 28.01.2021 03.00 P.M. Half Yearly Accounts Meeting in Steels Ltd Thursday for the period ended progress December 31, 2020 Flying Cement 28.01.2021 03.00 P.M. To consider the matters Meeting in Company Ltd Thursday other than fianancial results progress ==========================================================================================

