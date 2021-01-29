ANL 31.91 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (9.47%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.73%)
ASL 25.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.47%)
AVN 106.00 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (6.88%)
BOP 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.84%)
BYCO 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.74%)
DGKC 116.55 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (3.97%)
EPCL 47.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (12.74%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-6.03%)
FFL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-4.58%)
HASCOL 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.27%)
HUBC 87.60 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.98%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.1%)
JSCL 30.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-7.01%)
KAPCO 41.90 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.67%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
LOTCHEM 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.81%)
MLCF 46.31 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (5.49%)
PAEL 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
PIBTL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
POWER 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
PPL 92.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.86%)
PRL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.33%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.09%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10.66%)
SNGP 44.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.87%)
TRG 121.92 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (6.08%)
UNITY 34.96 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.8%)
WTL 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,932 Decreased By ▼ -13.84 (-0.28%)
BR30 25,441 Decreased By ▼ -190.22 (-0.74%)
KSE100 46,166 Decreased By ▼ -292.08 (-0.63%)
KSE30 19,259 Decreased By ▼ -111.16 (-0.57%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 29 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================
                                                              Date          T+2          Dividend/
Name of Company                       Book Closure             of        last date     Bonus/Right
                                   From          To           AGM        cum price      Percentage
==================================================================================================
Al-Noor Sugar Mills           21.01.2021   30.01.2021   28.01.2021      19.01.2021           30(F)
(UBL TFC5) United Bank        21.01.2021   29.01.2021        -               -                   -
Apna Microfinance Bank        22.01.2021   29.01.2021        -               -                   -
Maeter International          22.01.2021   29.01.2021   29.01.2021(u)        -                   -
Crescent Steel                22.01.2021   29.01.2021   29.01.2021           -                   -
Faisal Spinning Mills         23.01.2021   30.01.2021   30.01.2021(u)        -                   -
Pak Suzuki Motor              23.01.2021   29.01.2021   29.01.2021(u)        -                   -
DS Industries                 25.01.2021   31.01.2021   30.01.2021(u)        -                   -
Ghani Global Holding          29.01.2021   04.02.2021        -          22.01.2021           10(B)
AKD Capital                   26.01.2021   01.02.2021   01.02.2021(u)        -                   -
(KELSC-5) K-Electric          27.01.2021   03.02.2021        -               -                   -
Ravi Textile Mills            28.01.2021   03.02.2021        -               -                   -
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan                      30.01.2021   31.01.2021        -               -                   -
Frontier Ceramics             02.02.2021   08.02.2021   08.02.2021(u)        -                   -
Mehran Sugar Mills            05.02.2021   12.02.2021   12.02.2021           -                   -
Attock Petroleum              10.02.2021   16.02.2021        -          08.02.2021           25(I)
Pakistan Oilfields            10.02.2021   17.02.2021        -          08.02.2021          200(I)
Sand Industries               11.02.2021   18.02.2021   18.02.2021(u)        -                   -
Dolmen City Riet              12.02.2021   18.02.2021        -          10.02.2021         3.3(II)
Mitchells Fruit Farms         17.02.2021   25.02.2021   25.02.2021           -                 Nil
Premium Tex Mills             04.02.2021   11.02.2021   11.02.2021(u)        -                   -
Ghani Glass                   05.02.2021   12.02.2021        -          03.02.2021           65(I)
BankIslami Pakistan           05.02.2021   11.02.2021   11.02.2021(u)        -                   -
Ferozsons Lab Laboratories    05.02.2021   12.02.2021   12.02.2021(u)        -                   -
Bank Al-Habib                 15.02.2021   25.03.2021   25.03.2021      11.03.2021           45(F)
Fauji Foods                   19.03.2021   25.03.2021   25.03.2021           -                 Nil
Fauni Fertilizer Bin Qasim    22.03.2021   29.03.2021   29.03.2021           -                 Nil
==================================================================================================

(I) Interim Dividend

(F) Final Dividend

(B) Bonus

(*) Date revised

(E) Election of Directors of Company

(u) Extra ordinary general meeting

