KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

================================================================================================== Date T+2 Dividend/ Name of Company Book Closure of last date Bonus/Right From To AGM cum price Percentage ================================================================================================== Al-Noor Sugar Mills 21.01.2021 30.01.2021 28.01.2021 19.01.2021 30(F) (UBL TFC5) United Bank 21.01.2021 29.01.2021 - - - Apna Microfinance Bank 22.01.2021 29.01.2021 - - - Maeter International 22.01.2021 29.01.2021 29.01.2021(u) - - Crescent Steel 22.01.2021 29.01.2021 29.01.2021 - - Faisal Spinning Mills 23.01.2021 30.01.2021 30.01.2021(u) - - Pak Suzuki Motor 23.01.2021 29.01.2021 29.01.2021(u) - - DS Industries 25.01.2021 31.01.2021 30.01.2021(u) - - Ghani Global Holding 29.01.2021 04.02.2021 - 22.01.2021 10(B) AKD Capital 26.01.2021 01.02.2021 01.02.2021(u) - - (KELSC-5) K-Electric 27.01.2021 03.02.2021 - - - Ravi Textile Mills 28.01.2021 03.02.2021 - - - (BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan 30.01.2021 31.01.2021 - - - Frontier Ceramics 02.02.2021 08.02.2021 08.02.2021(u) - - Mehran Sugar Mills 05.02.2021 12.02.2021 12.02.2021 - - Attock Petroleum 10.02.2021 16.02.2021 - 08.02.2021 25(I) Pakistan Oilfields 10.02.2021 17.02.2021 - 08.02.2021 200(I) Sand Industries 11.02.2021 18.02.2021 18.02.2021(u) - - Dolmen City Riet 12.02.2021 18.02.2021 - 10.02.2021 3.3(II) Mitchells Fruit Farms 17.02.2021 25.02.2021 25.02.2021 - Nil Premium Tex Mills 04.02.2021 11.02.2021 11.02.2021(u) - - Ghani Glass 05.02.2021 12.02.2021 - 03.02.2021 65(I) BankIslami Pakistan 05.02.2021 11.02.2021 11.02.2021(u) - - Ferozsons Lab Laboratories 05.02.2021 12.02.2021 12.02.2021(u) - - Bank Al-Habib 15.02.2021 25.03.2021 25.03.2021 11.03.2021 45(F) Fauji Foods 19.03.2021 25.03.2021 25.03.2021 - Nil Fauni Fertilizer Bin Qasim 22.03.2021 29.03.2021 29.03.2021 - Nil ==================================================================================================

(I) Interim Dividend

(F) Final Dividend

(B) Bonus

(*) Date revised

(E) Election of Directors of Company

(u) Extra ordinary general meeting

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021