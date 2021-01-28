ANL 31.91 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (9.47%)
Jan 28, 2021
Pakistan

Pakistan looks forward to work with New US Administration: FO

  • He said Pak-US bilateral relationship has been a factor for regional peace and stability.
PPI 28 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has said it is looking forward to work with the New US Administration to further strengthen the bilateral ties to make it multi-faceted, sustainable and mutually beneficial.

At his weekly news briefing here on Thursday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said his country wants to continue its partnership with the US to achieve peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

He said Pak-US bilateral relationship has been a factor for regional peace and stability. We have achieved a lot by working together in the past. He stressed the continued engagement and coordination is even more compelling today in the context of shared geo political and security challenges.

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said both the countries have worked closely to achieve the shared objective of peace in Afghanistan. He said Pakistan appreciates the progress made by the Afghan peace process, emphasizing the need to further build on it.

He said there is no military solution to the conflict. An Afghan led and an Afghan owned political settlement is the best way to achieve lasting peace in the neighboring country.

To a question, the Foreign Office Spokesperson urged the international community including the new US Administration to take notice of grave human rights violations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said India should be pressurized to improve the human rights situation in the occupied territory and move towards its resolution as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

The spokesperson rejected the launch of Ayodhya mosque project in India, replacing historic Babri mosque, which was demolished by extremist Hindu mob comprising Sangh Parivar groups in 1992. He said the BJP government cannot mislead the world by such fabrications or hide its deep hatred for minorities in India, especially Muslims.

He said the formal launch of the Ayodhya mosque on India's Republic Day is feigning false pretentions of secularism in India while the minorities, particularly Muslims and their places of worship are increasingly under attack.

He urged the Indian government to ensure safety, security and protection of minorities, particularly Muslims and their places of worship, and fulfill its responsibilities under the international laws.

The spokesperson said we also call upon the international community to play its role in preserving the Islamic heritage sites in India from the extremist 'Hindutva' regime and ensure protection of minorities.

He said the use of force against the protesting Sikh farmers is not the conduct of a democratic government. He said India is not a democracy but a fascist state.

